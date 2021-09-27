Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon District Administrator Larry Palubicki announced Monday all district schools will be closed the remainder of this week due to several illnesses.

In a video posted to the district’s Facebook page, Palubicki said COVID-19, RSV, hand, foot and mouth disease and other seasonal illnesses have forced the district to close Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 for cleaning.

“We will also postpone or cancel all district events, including athletics, until our return on Monday, October 4. The district custodial staff will be deep cleaning the building on Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29,” Palubicki said.

Masks will be required when students return on Oct. 4.

He said the decision was made with the help of the Forest County Health Department.

A message on the district’s website read:

Our community has continued to see a dramatic increase in the number of children who are ill. In addition to COVID-19 cases impacting our students and staff, we are also seeing increased cases of RSV, Hand Foot and Mouth Disease and other seasonal illnesses.

In response to this, the School District of Crandon has made the decision to close school Tuesday September, 28 through Friday October 1. We will also postpone or cancel all district events, including athletics, until our return on Monday, October 4. The district custodial staff will be deep cleaning the building on Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29.

Upon our return to school on Monday, October 4, all staff and students will be required to wear masks. We recognize that the abrupt nature of this closure is both frustrating and inconvenient. However, our district has worked directly with the Forest County Health Department in making this decision. Over the past month of school, we have continued to follow guidance, increase our mitigation measures, and the number of students ill and testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase at a significant rate. The health and wellness of our school community is our first priority. To be able to provide learning over the next four days, our teachers will be sending home Chromebooks and in some cases other learning materials. We ask that your child check their teachers’ Google Classroom over the next four days and regularly engage with their learning.

Teachers will be pushing out learning activities and checking in with students each day. When and if you or your child has a question, please send their teacher an email or connect with them through their classroom communication tool (Class Dojo, etc.). As stated earlier, masks will be required upon the planned return date of Monday, October 4. At this time, we will be requiring masks for all staff and students through the month of October and monitoring the impact of increasing our mitigation measures.

We also ask that you continue to be diligent about keeping your children home from school when they are sick. We understand this creates challenges for families, however, we cannot maintain a healthy school community without your help.

Respectfully,

Larry Palubicki

District Administrator

