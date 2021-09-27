Communication key in active shooter training for firefighters, police, dispatchers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Throughout September, firefighters, police and dispatchers in the Green Bay area have been working together to improve their response to a mass incident like an active shooter.

Action 2 News first showed you a few weeks ago how Green Bay Police are using lessons learned from the shooting at the Oneida Casino Complex in May to improve their response.

The same goes for firefighters, who are helping bring focus to communication and keeping everyone on the same page.

“It’s a partnership between police and fire. One can’t do all of it by themselves, and so we need to work together to be able to do that,” says Green Bay Metro Fire Assistant Chief of training, EMS and support services Ryan Gibbons.

Different shifts of Green Bay Metro firefighters, police and dispatchers have spent much of the month repeating similar training scenarios involving an active shooter with multiple victims inside the former WPS building in downtown Green Bay.

The initial response -- to stop the shooter and immediately help the injured -- never changes.

It’s what happens after the first 15 minutes giving these first responders all a place to focus more training.

“There’s all of these other things that need to take place. For example, the shooting and the crime itself, the officer-involved shooting if that’s what happened, reunification of all the people from there,” says Gibbons. “Where did all the people go? How do we keep track of all those things? The security, perimeter of the scene itself.”

They also have to prepare to handle other crime scenes related to the incident or keep track of witnesses transported to the hospital.

Many of these firefighters, officers and dispatchers responded to the shooting at the Oneida Casino Complex this spring, discovering a need for a more unified response involving communication and managing resources at the scene.

That’s why they have dispatchers on site training with them now.

After that shooting, first responders discovered police and fire worked with dispatch differently, creating some confusion.

“(Dispatch) is a very integral part. There’s a part where they take place, and if that part doesn’t happen, it really makes things difficult,” says Gibbons. “Dispatch is responsible for sending the rigs there, and then incident command piece takes over on scene and directs different units where they need to be.”

The training also helps them understand how to take pressure off dispatch who would likely be inundated with 911 calls as well.

“The building that we’re using... when that was up and operating, there were 1,100 people working there, so imagine how do you manage 1,100 people that would be fleeing or barricaded in those buildings,” adds Gibbons.

The sheer amount of space on the large property also helps make training more realistic, allowing police to ride with firefighters in an engine or other fire apparatus closer to a scene as one Rescue Task Force.

“All of the other training sessions that we’ve done, we’ve always done it where we stage our people right next to the incident scene, and that’s really not how it would be. One of the things we’re working on in this training is how do we get police and fire together from an extended distance away to the scene?” says Gibbons.

Firefighters say COVID prevented them from doing a lot of training like this in the last year and a half, so it’s important to refresh their skills now.

