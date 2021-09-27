Advertisement

Coats for Kids collection underway

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Fall is here, winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate. To make sure every child has a warm coat this winter, WBAY and Woodward radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors for COATS FOR KIDS.

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need from infants to teens.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics. Mittens, gloves and hats are also appreciated.

Local dry cleaners work with Coats for Kids to clean them so you don’t have to.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give. A $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a brand-new jacket for a child in need.

The campaign runs Monday, September 27, through Thursday, October 28.

CLICK HERE to find drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin

