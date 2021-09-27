3 BRILLIANT SPACE MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So little time and so much “space” to cover! In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz talks about:
- Blue Origin announcements
- Capt. James T. Kirk’s first trip to space -- historic for many reasons
- The SpaceX Inspiration4 crew and what really happened with the toilet
- Is the Mars helicopter grounded?
- And the Mars rover’s hobbies
