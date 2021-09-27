Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT SPACE MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So little time and so much “space” to cover! In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz talks about:

  • Blue Origin announcements
  • Capt. James T. Kirk’s first trip to space -- historic for many reasons
  • The SpaceX Inspiration4 crew and what really happened with the toilet
  • Is the Mars helicopter grounded?
  • And the Mars rover’s hobbies

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

