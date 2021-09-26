Advertisement

Wisconsin pastor fasting until Congress passes climate bill

The U.S. Capitol building can be seen in this photo.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha pastor is fasting for climate change.

The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, stopped eating on Saturday and said he will continue the protest until Congress passes a climate bill.

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill through the House Budget Committee that strengthens social safety net and climate programs. It’s likely headed to full debate in the House.

Barker calls it a “once-in-a-species” moment.

Barker says he planned not to eat until the bill passes, but indicated he would take precautions.

He says he will give up the fast if he drops to 6% body fat.

