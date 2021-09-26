Wisconsin pastor fasting until Congress passes climate bill
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha pastor is fasting for climate change.
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, stopped eating on Saturday and said he will continue the protest until Congress passes a climate bill.
Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill through the House Budget Committee that strengthens social safety net and climate programs. It’s likely headed to full debate in the House.
Barker calls it a “once-in-a-species” moment.
Barker says he planned not to eat until the bill passes, but indicated he would take precautions.
He says he will give up the fast if he drops to 6% body fat.
