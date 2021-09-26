Advertisement

Nonprofit hosts 6th annual Unity Walk at Bay Beach Park

Aims to break down community barriers
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The One Dream Team, a Green Bay nonprofit, hosted its 6th annual Unity Walk Saturday at Bay Beach Park with the intent of breaking down community barriers.

It was a family friendly event presented in partnership with the Green Bay Police Department. There was food, music and a variety of activities.

“We come out. People appreciate us being here, and it’s great because we don’t have to kind of interject our presence because they ask us to come. It’s awesome for us to get out here and know people, see some familiar face, get to meet some people and participate in the events,” said Solomon Ayres, the District D Community Police Officer. “This is a great opportunity for us.”

One Dream Team believes the community can stand stronger together by growing healthy relationships with local authorities.

