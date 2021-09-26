Advertisement

NICE START TO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The first week of fall is shaping up to be pretty nice.  If you can manage to get a few days off to get out and explore it may be worth your while.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the first half of the week. Seasonable highs Monday in the 60s and low 70s will give way to highs in the mid to upper 70s by midweek.  Lows should be in the 40s and 50s.

Some showers are possible Friday through Sunday but overall confidence is low.  In short, we’re going to keep rain chances low and temperatures above average.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few stray showers are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Showers are possible. HIGH: 69

