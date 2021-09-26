Advertisement

MORE CLOUDS TODAY, WARMER WEEK AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for clouds mixed with some peaks of sun with just a slight chance of a few showers especially across Northern Wisconsin this morning. Southwesterly winds should allow for warmer highs in the 70s, despite the cloud cover. It won’t be as breezy as previous days

We’ll enjoy lots of sun Monday through at least Thursday as high pressure takes control. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the mid and upper 70s by the middle of the week as well.

A few isolated showers could sneak into the region by Friday and Saturday but odds continue to look very low for now.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE*

TODAY: A bit warmer, less breezy, with more clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY, WARMER WEEK AHEAD
More clouds Sunday but it will be warmer
Warmer Sunday on the way
Quiet weak of weather ahead
Quiet weak of weather ahead
First Alert Weather
FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL IS HERE