MORE CLOUDS TODAY, WARMER WEEK AHEAD

Look for clouds mixed with some peaks of sun with just a slight chance of a few showers especially across Northern Wisconsin this morning. Southwesterly winds should allow for warmer highs in the 70s, despite the cloud cover. It won’t be as breezy as previous days

We’ll enjoy lots of sun Monday through at least Thursday as high pressure takes control. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the mid and upper 70s by the middle of the week as well.

A few isolated showers could sneak into the region by Friday and Saturday but odds continue to look very low for now.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ *SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE*

TODAY: A bit warmer, less breezy, with more clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 73

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.