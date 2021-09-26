Advertisement

Memorial fundraiser for local young mother-to-be

By Megan Kernan
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-years-ago, at 18 years old, Jenny Demmith’s heart suddenly stopped beating while she was 7 months pregnant, with no prior heart conditions.

Her family and friends losing both Jenny and the baby.

Ashwaubenon High School student, Jenny, loved giving back to those who need it most.

“That hurt even worse, because she was such a caring person, she would have made a great mother,” said John Gancarcia, a close friend of Jenny’s.

Those closest to Jenny continue to carry on her legacy with an annual fundraiser, raising over $600 from 50/50 raffles for Freedom House Green Bay at this year’s fundraiser at Burkel’s One Block Over.

“Every year we do a fundraiser, where collect diapers, wipes, mother and baby items, and we do raffle items, and all the proceeds go to, this year is Freedom House,” said Kathy Demmith, Jenny’s mother.

In past years, the fundraiser has donated to House of Hope Green Bay and Heaven’s Touch Ministries.

“We feel that it’s something that she would approve of and would have done. And we know right now she’s looking down, smiling at us, knowing that we’re doing, helping continue what she did by helping others,” said Gancarcia.

Jenny enjoyed going on mission trips, and donating her time at kids church camps.

“Very big heart, loved to help, very caring,” Gancarcia said.

On Saturday, the fundraiser collected over 100 personal hygiene items specifically for mothers to bring to Freedom House.

“This lessens it a little bit, to help with the healing,” said Jenny’s mother.

Those close to Jenny knew her as angel, “she was truly a special person,” said Gancarcia.

