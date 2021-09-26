Advertisement

Early morning barn fire in Maple Grove under investigation, no injuries reported

Firefighters battle barn fire in Maple Grove early Sunday morning
Firefighters battle barn fire in Maple Grove early Sunday morning(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brillion Fire Department said a barn in Maple Grove is a complete loss following a fire on 24102 Manitowoc Rd. after 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

The barn was starting to collapse when crews arrived on scene. Chief Joe Diener said crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby home and utility shed. Crews took just over an hour to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, but the fire remains under investigation.

Chief Diener thanked the more than a dozen agencies from Calumet, Manitowoc and Brown Counties that responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Memorial fundraiser for young Ashwaubenon woman
Memorial fundraiser for local young mother-to-be
Police lights file graphic.
Cumberland police searching for endangered missing woman
Temperatures will rise heading into the next work week!
First Alert Forecast: Warming into the next week!
Understandably, U.S.A. fans are fired up for Saturday at Whistling Straits.
U.S.A. Ryder Cup team dominates Saturday amongst roaring crowds