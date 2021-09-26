Early morning barn fire in Maple Grove under investigation, no injuries reported

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brillion Fire Department said a barn in Maple Grove is a complete loss following a fire on 24102 Manitowoc Rd. after 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

The barn was starting to collapse when crews arrived on scene. Chief Joe Diener said crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby home and utility shed. Crews took just over an hour to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, but the fire remains under investigation.

Chief Diener thanked the more than a dozen agencies from Calumet, Manitowoc and Brown Counties that responded to the fire.

