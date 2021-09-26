Advertisement

Democratic leaders: Conditions improving for Afghan refugees

File photo of Fort McCoy
File photo of Fort McCoy(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - FORT McCOY, Wis. - Democratic congresswomen from Wisconsin and Minnesota said they are encouraged about conditions for Afghans currently housed at an western Wisconsin base.

However, some of the refugees raised question about trauma-based care and cultural issues.

Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis met Saturday with Afghan women currently housed at Fort McCoy.

In addition to the need for trauma-based treatment, the evacuees suggested more emphasis cultural competency when it comes to the traditions of the Afghan evacuees, such as providing food that aligns with their beliefs.

Republicans have raised concerns that Afghan refugees at U.S. military bases are not being properly vetted.

Moore said those complaints are unfounded.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
3 arrested following vehicle search in Menominee County
The U.S. Capitol building can be seen in this photo.
Wisconsin pastor fasting until Congress passes climate bill
Understandably, U.S.A. fans are fired up for Saturday at Whistling Straits.
U.S.A. Ryder Cup team dominates Saturday amongst roaring crowds
Unity Walk at Bay Beach Park Saturday
Nonprofit hosts 6th annual Unity Walk at Bay Beach Park