Advertisement

Cumberland police searching for endangered missing woman

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cumberland Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Hailey Anderson, who is believed to be endangered.

Anderson was last seen leaving from a casino in Turtle Lake on Sept. 16th before 8 pm wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. She was heading eastbound on Highway 8. Her phone has been turned off since the day she went missing, but was last pinged to Cumberland.

Anderson was expected to visit Minnesota, but never made it. Her last known location was near South Range on Sept. 17th around 3 am.

During a phone call with a friend, Anderson claimed her boyfriend had hit her. She hasn’t been heard from since that conversation.

Police say Anderson drives a 1998 Honda CR-V in the color red with the Wisconsin plates ALH-2987. She is Caucasian and described as 5′4″ in height with brown hair and blue eyes and weighing 150lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call (715)418-9240

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Firefighters battle barn fire in Maple Grove early Sunday morning
Early morning barn fire in Maple Grove under investigation, no injuries reported
Memorial fundraiser for young Ashwaubenon woman
Memorial fundraiser for local young mother-to-be
Temperatures will rise heading into the next work week!
First Alert Forecast: Warming into the next week!
Understandably, U.S.A. fans are fired up for Saturday at Whistling Straits.
U.S.A. Ryder Cup team dominates Saturday amongst roaring crowds