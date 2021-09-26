Cumberland police searching for endangered missing woman

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cumberland Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Hailey Anderson, who is believed to be endangered.

Anderson was last seen leaving from a casino in Turtle Lake on Sept. 16th before 8 pm wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. She was heading eastbound on Highway 8. Her phone has been turned off since the day she went missing, but was last pinged to Cumberland.

Anderson was expected to visit Minnesota, but never made it. Her last known location was near South Range on Sept. 17th around 3 am.

During a phone call with a friend, Anderson claimed her boyfriend had hit her. She hasn’t been heard from since that conversation.

Police say Anderson drives a 1998 Honda CR-V in the color red with the Wisconsin plates ALH-2987. She is Caucasian and described as 5′4″ in height with brown hair and blue eyes and weighing 150lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call (715)418-9240

