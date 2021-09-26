Brewers clinch NL Central, condemn Mets to losing record

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and sending the Brewers running onto the field.

Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep.

A day after New York was eliminated from postseason contention, the Mets lost for the 10th time in 11 games and were assured of a losing season for the fourth time in five years.

For the first time since 2018, the Brewers will host either the Braves or the Phillies in the National League Division Series in less than two weeks.

