Advertisement

Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Burnes beats Mets

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home in the series finale against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Cubs in Chicago.

Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid, including a four-game sweep at home by the second-place Cardinals, who have won a team-record 15 in a row.

Burnes (11-4) scattered five hits, striking out nine and walking one. Brad Boxberger, who had allowed 10 earned runs in his previous 5 1/3 innings, tossed a scoreless eighth, and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 34th save in 35 opportunities.

Eduardo Escobar drove in both runs for Milwaukee with a third-inning single off Rich Hill (6-8), who allowed just two hits in five innings.

Willy Adames and Avisail Garcia drew consecutive one-out walks in the third. Christian Yelich’s groundout advanced the runners and Escobar followed with a single to left.

The Mets got one back in the fourth when Michael Conforto doubled with two outs and scored on Javier Baez’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard, recovering from Tommy John surgery in March 2020, struck out two and allowed one hit in one inning during his second rehab outing at Triple-A Syracuse.

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams, bothered by a strained right calf, is making progress. “Devin’s just going to play catch like a reliever, just have a normal day, and after he does that, we’ll evaluate his game availability,” manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-3, 5.24 ERA) starts Sunday afternoon. Carrasco has struggled in the first inning this season, allowing 16 earned runs in 10 starts (14.60 ERA). Seven of the nine homers has given up have come in the first.

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (9-5, 2.65) makes his first career appearance against the Mets. Peralta allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in his last start, a 5-2 loss to St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Team USA's Collin Morikawa makes a putt on the 15th hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup...
Americans take largest lead against Europe in Ryder Cup
Understandably, U.S.A. fans are fired up for Saturday at Whistling Straits.
U.S.A. Ryder Cup team dominates Saturday amongst roaring crowds
Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy signals a missed field goal by Wisconsin place kicker Collin...
With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides safely into third base past the tag of New York...
Brewers hit 3 HRs, get strong outing from Lauer to down Mets