BLOG: Packers, 49ers meet for Sunday Night Football

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WBAY) - The 1-1 Packers and undefeated 49ers will meet up Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

The Packers are coming off a 35-17 Monday night win against the Detroit Lions, while the 49ers are coming off a win 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the Packers won the matchup 34-17, and are 2-1 vs San Francisco in the regular season since 2018. However, their all time regular season record in San Francisco is 11-17-1.

Team officials say one or both teams have scored 30+ points in each of the last four games against each other, and each of the last three games between the two teams has been decided by at least 17 points.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played against the 49ers nearly a dozen times - including the postseason - and has thrown 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during those games. In addition, he has thrown for more than 300 yards in 3 of the last 4 games against San Francisco.

#Packers have just ruled CB Kevin King out for tonight (illness). Rookie Eric Stokes likely going to start tonight vs. SF — Chris Roth (@rothchris) September 26, 2021

With Kevin King out, it’ll be a big night for rookie Eric Stokes. #packers pic.twitter.com/lVwIqlzxC6 — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) September 26, 2021

King isn’t the only one on the inactive list for Sunday night’s game.

Packers inactives:



CB Kevin King

OL Elgton Jenkins

S Vernon Scott

LB La'Darius Hamilton — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 26, 2021

However, the team announced tight end Josiah Deguara is active for the matchup.

Meanwhile, the 49ers announced the following players are inactive for them Sunday night:

Elijah Mitchell

Dre Kirkpatrick

Ambry Thomas

Aaron Banks

Instead of moving a bunch of players around, Nijman with a huge opportunity. Been a developmental guy for a few years, time for development is over #Packers https://t.co/72R3tNx28u — Chris Roth (@rothchris) September 26, 2021

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., and will air on NBC.

