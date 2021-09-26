Advertisement

BLOG: Packers, 49ers meet for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WBAY) - The 1-1 Packers and undefeated 49ers will meet up Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

The Packers are coming off a 35-17 Monday night win against the Detroit Lions, while the 49ers are coming off a win 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the Packers won the matchup 34-17, and are 2-1 vs San Francisco in the regular season since 2018. However, their all time regular season record in San Francisco is 11-17-1.

Team officials say one or both teams have scored 30+ points in each of the last four games against each other, and each of the last three games between the two teams has been decided by at least 17 points.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played against the 49ers nearly a dozen times - including the postseason - and has thrown 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during those games. In addition, he has thrown for more than 300 yards in 3 of the last 4 games against San Francisco.

King isn’t the only one on the inactive list for Sunday night’s game.

However, the team announced tight end Josiah Deguara is active for the matchup.

Meanwhile, the 49ers announced the following players are inactive for them Sunday night:

  • Elijah Mitchell
  • Dre Kirkpatrick
  • Ambry Thomas
  • Aaron Banks

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., and will air on NBC.

Check back for updates throughout the game from the Action 2 Sports team.

We’ll also have game analysis Sunday night on Cover 2 following the 10 p.m. newscast.

