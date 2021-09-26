American patriotism on full display in Ryder Cup crowd

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - If the European Team had pulled out a win, it would have been the largest comeback in Ryder Cup history, but on Sunday, the stars of the show were all wearing red, white and blue - both on the course and in the stands.

Colorful USA themed outfits filled the crowds, making it look like an over the top Fourth of July barbeque between the Hills of one of the nation’s most renowned golf courses.

The American team made short work of their victory, thanks to massive leads during the first two days of competition, much to the crowd’s enjoyment.

Decked out in the thoughtful American-inspired getup, fans showcased how much pride they have in hosting the Ryder Cup in the state of Wisconsin, some of whom call home.

“Because of COVID, we’ve been very devastated. Wisconsin is a huge golf state, so having this, everyone is very excited. Most of my friends in Madison made their way up here. Everyone from around Wisconsin is here,” said Kiki Vandenbrook, who is from Madison and is visiting the area.

In addition, attending the event showed for some how large a priority the sport of golf is in their lives.

“The backstory is that we were college roommates 30 years ago,” said Pete Campbell, who is visiting from Virginia Beach. “He’s my son’s and my daughter’s godfather. We’ve stayed together ever since. Golf and our families are the most important things in our lives.”

While it was easy for Wisconsin golfers to come up and enjoy the course at Whistling Straits, some American fans said they’re already thinking about buying tickets to Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup when Europe hosts - especially after seeing the energy during this year’s event.

