3 arrested following vehicle search in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody after police searched their vehicle after members of a task force say they saw suspicious behavior late Thursday night at the Menominee Casino and Resort.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, the task force members saw the behavior happening at about 11:30 p.m.

While investigating the behavior, authorities say probable cause was gained, and they then searched a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says more than 18 grams of methamphetamine was found during the search, as well as 4.49 grams of THC, medication that wasn’t prescribed and other types of paraphernalia. Those items included syringes, pipes, a scale and packaging bags.

The search resulted in the arrests of three people.

Although authorities haven’t released the names of those who were arrested, they say two men and one woman were arrested.

The woman has been identified as a 24-year-old Manitowoc woman, and she was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs, bail jumping and a P&P violation.

The two men are both from Shawano, according to police.

One of the men, who is 29-year-old was arrested for an arrest warrant.

The other, identified as a 34-year-old, also had an arrest warrant, but was also taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs, bail jumping, obstruction and a P&P violation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.