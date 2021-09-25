Advertisement

With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy signals a missed field goal by Wisconsin place kicker Collin...
Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy signals a missed field goal by Wisconsin place kicker Collin Larsh (19) as holder Conor Schlichting watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. Notre Dame won 41-13. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

