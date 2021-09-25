UWGB students criticize administrators decision to close Shorewood Golf Course

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are criticizing administrators for their sudden decision to close a nearly 90-year-old golf course.

School officials say they couldn’t afford the upkeep and instead want to focus on education.

Breeze Christian, a junior at UWGB, spent hours on the Shorewood Golf Course last year.

“This little patch used to be the opening tee box, and as you can see, you can’t even tell anymore,” Christian said.

The coronavirus pandemic forced gyms and many indoor facilities to close. This was a chance for him and his friends to be outdoors and socialize.

Christian said he was disappointed when UWGB decided to permanently shut down Shorewood.

“This campus as many other students know, we’re kind of secluded out here. We’re not in the city like many other public campuses. But, this gave us a really convenient and cheap way of entertainment,” Christian said.

UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander sent an email on July 7 announcing the golf course’s fate. Jack Ludwig, a senior at UWGB, said he was blindsided by the decision.

“It’s a great way for the community to interact with our campus as a whole as well as our students. Golf is definitely a growing and thriving support, especially due to [Covid-19],” Ludwig said.

Ludwig had plans to work at Shorewood during the summer and was part of a student-led organization that would run the golf course as a business.

Emails he provided show administrators stated as late as May 6 the golf course would open June 1.

“Just being able to communicate and talk with them was just so frustrating for just the months we were going through that project,” Ludwig said. “To just have all our work basically be erased...even without giving us a chance to show off that work that we did.”

The golf carts now sit empty on Shorewood, collecting dust and bugs.

UWGB declined to comment for this story when we reached out to them. However, Chancellor Alexander previously said the maintenance costs were too high and they had trouble finding people to hire.

Alexander added interest had been waning for many years in Shorewood and it will be transitioned “in the coming months” into a student recreation and engagement center.

