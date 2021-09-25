U.S.A. Ryder Cup team dominates Saturday amongst roaring crowds

HAVEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The fans at Whistling Straits on Saturday, September 25, were louder than your typical golf tournament. It probably had something to do with the overwhelming American lead going into Saturday afternoon’s competition.

However, over the past several days it has become unbelievably clear that the Ryder Cup is about a lot more than just scoring points on the golf course.

It’s a once in a lifetime experience for some fans.

“There is a lot of just energy behind the entire tournament,” Justin LaFond, Saturday Ryder Cup attendee and golfer since the age of 10, emphasized. “It’s a little bit different than your typical tournaments that you go to. A lot more wild, a lot more electrifying.”

The American team dominated the first day of match play with a 6-2 lead. Understandably, U.S.A. fans were fired up for Saturday at Whistling Straits. With a grand amphitheatre-like set-up on the first tee, you can see why some at the PGA say that the Ryder Cup is like “one big party.”

“The Ryder Cup is very unique,” PGA America marketing and promotions manager, Nikki Marquardt, highlighted. “All the players are playing for their country, for pride, and glory - not prize money. That in it of itself makes it pretty unique.”

The United States’ significant lead by Saturday afternoon of 9-3 kept the party going and drew on some early Halloween inspiration thanks to some fans attending in astronaut costumes. Others arrived early, as in 5:45 a.m. which was a little more than an hour before the first tee time.

The reason being, “because I listened to all my friends and they said that was the time to be here,” Dale Rasmussen, a fan from Green Bay, laughed while recollecting.

A massive crowd gathered on the 17th green as the first morning match foursome slowly winded down. Ahead of Sunday, some fans predicted a strong front funner.

“Who’s going to win, Ollie?” James Sheehen asked his four-year-old son John Oliver.

“American,” Ollie responded.

However, even European fans realized the importance of the day in spite of their team’s lack of points.

“I grew up watching golf with my dad,” James Sheehen, originally from Dublin but currently living in Chicago, IL with his son, said. “A lot of special moments between myself and my father were around golf. It reminds me of him. “

The final day of competition is tomorrow, Sunday, and involves singles head-to-head matches.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.