Advertisement

Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - North America’s oldest polar bear living in human care at the Milwaukee County Zoo has died.

Snow Lilly was euthanized Friday due to her declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns.

She was 36.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for polar bears in human care is about 23 years.

A recent wellness exam found Snow Lilly had heart disease and was undergoing other age-related change.

Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Amid threats and outbursts, the Oshkosh school board moved meetings online
Comments to Oshkosh school board were misunderstood, man says, after police investigated
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation
Oneida Nation extends public health emergency
Fire generic
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues pair from house fire
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Portion of N. Henry Street closed due to property damage caused by crash, public asked to avoid the area
Partly cloudy and not as warm today!
First Alert Forecast: Not as warm today... Turning warmer into next week!