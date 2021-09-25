Advertisement

Portion of N. Henry Street closed due to property damage caused by crash, public asked to avoid the area

Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are being asked to avoid a portion of N. Henry Street while cleanup continues following a crash Saturday morning.

According to Green Bay Police, drivers are asked to avoid N. Henry Street between Basten Street and University Avenue after a crash caused property damage in the area.

Police say N. Henry Street will be closed throughout the morning, as well as the early afternoon hours.

Included in the damage is a utility pole, which police say will need to be repaired or replaced by Wisconsin Public Service (WPS).

The WPS online outage map shows about 1,400 customers are without power in the area.

The map also shows an estimated restoration time of 11:45 a.m., and states crews are already onsite. WPS adds the start time for the outage was 5:23 a.m.

If you need to travel in that area, you’re asked to take an alternate route.

No details regarding the crash were immediately released.

Police will issue an update when the roadway has reopened.

Check back for updates.

