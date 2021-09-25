MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY, WARMER WEEK AHEAD

The weather pattern for the week ahead will be rather benign and uneventful. That’s good news for folks looking to get a reprieve from rain, wind, and storms.

Look for clouds mixed with sun on Sunday with just a slight chance of a few showers. Southwesterly winds should allow for warmer highs in the 70s. It won’t be nearly as breezy either.

We’ll enjoy lots of sun Monday through at least Thursday as high pressure takes control. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the mid and upper 70s by the middle of the week as well.

A few isolated showers could sneak into the region by Friday and Saturday but odds continue to look very low for now.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: WSW/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or sprinkle is possible. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: A bit warmer, less breezy, with more clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.