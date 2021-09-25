Advertisement

MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY, WARMER WEEK AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather pattern for the week ahead will be rather benign and uneventful.  That’s good news for folks looking to get a reprieve from rain, wind, and storms.

Look for clouds mixed with sun on Sunday with just a slight chance of a few showers.  Southwesterly winds should allow for warmer highs in the 70s.  It won’t be nearly as breezy either.

We’ll enjoy lots of sun Monday through at least Thursday as high pressure takes control.  Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the mid and upper 70s by the middle of the week as well.

A few isolated showers could sneak into the region by Friday and Saturday but odds continue to look very low for now.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: WSW/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or sprinkle is possible. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: A bit warmer, less breezy, with more clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FEELING LIKE FALL TODAY... WARMING UP INTO NEXT WEEK
Partly cloudy and not as warm today!
First Alert Forecast: Not as warm today... Turning warmer into next week!
Another Breezy Day!
First Alert Forecast: Fall feeling this weekend... Warming up into the next work week!
First Alert Weather
FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL IS HERE