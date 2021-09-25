Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues pair from house fire

TOWNSHIP OF WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son from a house fire in the Township of Waupun Friday afternoon.

Action 2 News is told a deputy was passing the home when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the two-story house. The deputy spotted the pair trapped inside by smoke and flames blocking the exits. The deputy broke open a window and helped the pair out of the home.

The investigation determined a lawn mower parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door started on fire. Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but the home is a complete loss. No other injuries were reported.

STH 26 was shut down for about five hours during the emergency.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Waupun Country Fire Department and other agencies helped with the fire.

