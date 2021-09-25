Advertisement

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues pair from house fire

Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son from a house fire in the Township of Waupun Friday afternoon.

Action 2 News is told a deputy was passing the home when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the two-story house. The deputy spotted the pair trapped inside by smoke and flames blocking the exits. The deputy broke open a window and helped the pair out of the home.

The investigation determined a lawn mower parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door started on fire. Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but the home is a complete loss. No other injuries were reported.

STH 26 was shut down for about five hours during the emergency.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Waupun Country Fire Department and other agencies helped with the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Amid threats and outbursts, the Oshkosh school board moved meetings online
Comments to Oshkosh school board were misunderstood, man says, after police investigated
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation
Oneida Nation extends public health emergency
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Portion of N. Henry Street closed due to property damage caused by crash, public asked to avoid the area
Partly cloudy and not as warm today!
First Alert Forecast: Not as warm today... Turning warmer into next week!
Another Breezy Day!
First Alert Forecast: Fall feeling this weekend... Warming up into the next work week!