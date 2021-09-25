Advertisement

FEELING LIKE FALL TODAY... WARMING UP INTO NEXT WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It is the first official weekend of the fall season, and today, it will feel like it with our highs only getting into the 60s by the afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. It will be another breezy day with a west wind that could gust up to 35 mph, but tomorrow looks calmer from a wind standpoint. A weak disturbance passing to our north tomorrow will bring a stray shower chance to the area, mostly north. Tomorrow looks to be a little more cloudy than today with less sunshine, but it won’t be a bad day by any stretch of the imagination. A southwest wind tomorrow will put the highs back into the lower 70s.

A late-summer type of pattern will be in place this week. Upper-level high pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine to start the work week, and highs will range from the low to mid 70s. Temperatures look to stay above average for all of next week. No major systems are on the horizon but some rain showers could creep back by Thursday and Friday. Time will tell.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY

SATURDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A stray shower north? HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy late. A few stray showers. LOW: 47

SUNDAY: A bit warmer, less breezy, with more clouds. A stray shower is possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Looking dry. HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 74

