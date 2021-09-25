Bicyclist severely injured in Dodge County crash

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 48-year-old Florida man is recovering from what they say are life threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday morning while riding his bike.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a call regarding a crash at the intersection of State Highway 33 and Peachy Road came in at about 11;19 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation shows the bicyclist - who has not been named as of this time - was traveling north on Highway 33 and approached the intersection.

Meanwhile, authorities say a westbound SUV on Peachy Road left the stop sign at the intersection with 33, and hit the bicyclist while turning south at the intersection, causing the front of the bicycle to hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The bicyclist - who authorities say was wearing a helmet - was eventually flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Flight for Life. His condition has not been released as of this time.

The driver of the SUV, who has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 52-year-old Beaver Dam man, wasn’t injured. No one else was inside the vehicle.

An investigation is still underway.

