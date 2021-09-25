Advertisement

Bicyclist severely injured in Dodge County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 48-year-old Florida man is recovering from what they say are life threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday morning while riding his bike.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a call regarding a crash at the intersection of State Highway 33 and Peachy Road came in at about 11;19 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation shows the bicyclist - who has not been named as of this time - was traveling north on Highway 33 and approached the intersection.

Meanwhile, authorities say a westbound SUV on Peachy Road left the stop sign at the intersection with 33, and hit the bicyclist while turning south at the intersection, causing the front of the bicycle to hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The bicyclist - who authorities say was wearing a helmet - was eventually flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Flight for Life. His condition has not been released as of this time.

The driver of the SUV, who has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 52-year-old Beaver Dam man, wasn’t injured. No one else was inside the vehicle.

An investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established, visitation scheduled for family of officer who died from COVID-19
Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36
Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation
Oneida Nation extends public health emergency
Fire generic
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues pair from house fire