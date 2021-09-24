Advertisement

Wisconsin teen wins lawsuit over COVID social media post

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin high school student has won a federal lawsuit she brought against a sheriff who threatened her with jail time early in the COVID-19 pandemic if she didn’t remove social media posts saying she had the virus.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled that Amiyah Cohoon’s constitutional right to free speech was violated when a Marquette County sheriff’s deputy in March 2020 demanded she take down the posts.

The judge wrote that, “The First Amendment is not a game setting for the government to toggle off and on.”

When the suit was filed, an attorney for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department said that the girl’s messages caused panic. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
Dale Besson poses with some of his exotic cars on display at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
An exotic car collection like none other
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Fritz Erickson (WLUC File Photo)
Fritz Erickson fired as president of Northern Michigan U.
State Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)
Republican state senator running for lieutenant governor
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg died aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on...
Flags to fly at half-mast for Wisconsin sailor killed at Pearl Harbor