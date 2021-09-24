Advertisement

Wisconsin senate to vote on Gov. Evers’ Cabinet secretaries

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by Democratic...
FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by Democratic lawmakers and members of his Cabinet at a Capitol news conference, is urging Republicans who control the Legislature to pass a state budget that includes Medicaid expansion and more money for schools, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has scheduled confirmation votes on Tuesday for four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet secretaries.

Confirming the governor’s pick for top-level administration posts had been a procedural courtesy that morphed into a years-long partisan battle waged by Republicans after Evers was elected in 2018.

Scheduled for approval are Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski; Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes; and Department of of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.

All of them won unanimous, bipartisan support in committee votes.

