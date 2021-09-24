Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to U.S. Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a federal court to draw political boundary lines in the battleground state.

The filing by attorneys representing the Republican-controlled Legislature comes two days after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear a similar case backed by the GOP.

Republicans feel they will have a better shot in the state Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, than they will in federal court.

Republicans argue it is premature for the federal court to consider the redistricting case, which they say belongs in state court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.