Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. Supreme Court(Source: CNN/file)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a federal court to draw political boundary lines in the battleground state.

The filing by attorneys representing the Republican-controlled Legislature comes two days after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear a similar case backed by the GOP.

Republicans feel they will have a better shot in the state Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, than they will in federal court.

Republicans argue it is premature for the federal court to consider the redistricting case, which they say belongs in state court. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
Dale Besson poses with some of his exotic cars on display at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
An exotic car collection like none other
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by Democratic...
Wisconsin senate to vote on Gov. Evers’ Cabinet secretaries
State Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)
Republican state senator running for lieutenant governor
Marquette University Law School poll shows President Biden's approval rating dropped
INTERVIEW: Marquette poll on Afghanistan, COVID-19 and the election