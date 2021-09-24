WARM TODAY WITH A CHANCE FOR EVENING SHOWERS

Today begins partly to mostly sunny for most, but clouds will increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered rain showers will accompany the front, and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Ahead of the front, we will be warmer with highs getting back into the 70s. A southwest wind could still gust to 25 mph. If you are planning to attend a high school football game this evening, you should go ahead and pack an umbrella or raincoat.

Temperatures will briefly cool back down tomorrow. Highs will only rise into the mid 60s once again. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Clouds will be thicker in Northern Wisconsin as a disturbance passes through, and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out there. Highs on Sunday will be back to around 70 degrees. Temperatures look to stay warmer than average next week with highs continuing to run in the 70s. Next week also looks fairly dry for the time being.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Warmer, still breezy with increasing clouds. Afternoon and evening showers possible. Thunder? HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Scattered evening rain, then clearing skies. LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Stray shower north? HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and pleasant. A stray shower north? HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than normal. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Still warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.