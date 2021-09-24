Advertisement

Valders coach receives support during Leukemia awareness night

(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VALDERS, Wis. (WBAY) - September is Leukemia awareness month and in Valders the community recognized a local coach battling the cancer by holding a fundraiser.

During a volleyball game Thursday night just about everyone in the crowd had on orange, and some wore “Emily Strong” shirts as part of an effort to recognize JV volleyball coach Emily Schneider.

Her treatment has already included two surgeries.

“I was diagnosed last April so I didn’t get to finish my senior year of high school, but it’s like it never happened. I continued on with everything I was doing. I was still involved. I walked across the stage for graduation so that was really good,” Schneider said.

Schneider is also trying to stay active, which is why she’s coaching volleyball. It’s a sport, she played in high school and had success at.

That’s why friends, picked this venue to organize a benefit.

Event organizer Tammy Reigles added, “Emily was a former volleyball player and her mom was really good at advocating for pink night for us and we wanted to give back for the volleyball program so we voted at the beginning of the year to instead of doing a pink night this year we would go ahead and do a Leukemia awareness night.”

All of the money raised will help cover the cost of Schneider’s medical care.

If all goes well, she hopes to be cancer free by August of 2023.

“I do have a long road. I’m not worried so much. My team of doctors is great. I’m very faithful I will come out with a good outcome,” Schneider said.

The recognition she’s now receiving is well beyond, anything she expected from the community.

“It’s really meaningful. I don’t even have words to explain it. I guess, I’m just very thankful.”

