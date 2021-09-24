U.W.-Oshkosh students eligible for scholarship drawing after vaccinations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and U.W.-Whitewater have reached their goals of getting 70 percent of students vaccinated against COVID-19.

A scholarship program was introduced in the U.W. System to encourage students to receive a vaccine. The “70 for 70″ campaign will give away 70 scholarships of $7,000 each.

The catch is that vaccinated students are only eligible for a chance to win a scholarship if their campus reaches a 70-percent vaccination rate.

The universities in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Milwaukee reached the 70 percent threshold earlier this month.

Other campuses are near the 50 percent range except U.W.-Parkside, where fewer than 40 percent of students have been vaccinated. The deadline was extended to October 31.

U.W.-Madison is the only school not included in the scholarship opportunity because more than 90 percent of those on campus are already vaccinated.

