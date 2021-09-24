Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men are charged with human trafficking and first-degree sexual assault after a woman in Green Bay reported she was physically and sexually assaulted as men held against her will for 24 hours.

Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton are each charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault aided by others and one count of human trafficking. Berry-Compton is also charged with intimidating a victim by use of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, resisting or obstructing an officer, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened on a night last May:

The victim told officers she got in a fight with her mother, so she contacted her friend about going out and partying. The friend directed her to an apartment on the 800-block of Walnut St. She said she immediately felt uncomfortable with the four men living there, but when her friend arrived they started drinking, and then one man brought out crack cocaine and another brought colorful pills.

At some point she noticed two men were missing from the party, then she noticed her car was gone.

She decided to walk to a convenience store nearby. A man she knew as Thomas followed her and watched her enter her PIN. Later, her card was stolen and her account was drained.

When she went back to the apartment, she locked herself in the bathroom and texted her mom for help. When police knocked on the door of the apartment, a man she knew as Shawn stormed into the bathroom and told her to shut up -- not to let police know she was there.

After the police left, the men took her clothes, and Thomas and Shawn physically and sexually abused her. When they seemed to be done and she tried to leave, she was pulled back by her hair.

Eventually she was forced into a car and driven to a house on a dead end road where people were packaging white powder and red capsules in the kitchen. Then she was put in another car. When they stopped at a gas station she heard the men talking about wanting to “flip” her, meaning putting her into human trafficking.

The men took her to a motel. With the two men watching her, she checked in, but she told the motel staff not to let the men in, and she took the room key, ran to the room, and locked herself inside. The men tried twice to break into the room as she called her mother, the credit card company, and finally police.

The victim was taken to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. Officers say the woman was very emotional, saying she couldn’t believe she let this happen.

When police were interviewing her, she identified Dufrane and Berry-Compton as the men who assaulted her. Police got a tip that they were at a home on Smith Street and arrested the two men for sexual assault.

Her car was recovered at 3:39 in the morning when police pulled it over at Baird and Main streets and arrested the other two men from the party.

