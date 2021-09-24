Ryder Cup ready to begin; first pairings announced

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The Ryder Cup will kick off Friday morning with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas taking on the latest version of the Spanish Armada, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, in the day’s first foursomes match.

They will be followed by Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland; Brooks Koekpa and Daniel Berger vs. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick; then Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau is not in the lineup. Pairings for the afternoon four-ball will be released mid-morning on Friday.

Spieth and Thomas teamed for all four two-man games in Paris three years ago and went 3-1.

Schauffele and Cantlay went 2-2 together in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

McIlroy and Poulter are 2-1-1 together over their Ryder Cup careers.

Rahm and Garcia have never played together in the Ryder Cup. This is the latest iteration of Spanish pairings, the most famous of which was Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, who were dubbed the Spanish Armada.

TEAM USA PREPARES FOR ‘BIG ONE’

The Americans are running out of excuses in the Ryder Cup.

They bring another loaded team to Whistling Straits, 11 of them among the top 16 players in the world. Not only is it a home game, the travel restrictions because of COVID-19 make this crowd even more one-sided than Lambeau Field.

That’s part of what led Tony Finau to say, “This is a big one.”

What makes it so critical has more to do with a new generation of American golfers than any task force created to try to stop European dominance in the biennial matches.

Finau offered himself as an example as the third-oldest player on the team. He just turned 32. He played his first Ryder Cup in France three years ago. That qualifies him as one of the more experienced players because only three of his U.S. teammates have played more.

If the Americans want to change the culture, this is as good a time as any to start.

“We have a whole new team,” Finau said. “We have a team with no scar tissue. There’s only a handful of us that has even played in a Ryder Cup, and the few of those, we have winning records. So we actually don’t have guys on our team that have lost a lot in Ryder Cups.”

It all starts Friday morning in the chill of early fall off Lake Michigan. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who went 3-1 in France three years ago, are in the opening foursomes match against the Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia — the No. 1 player in the world and the leading points-scorer in Ryder Cup history.

“Spanish legacy is deep in the Ryder Cup and I’m hoping we can start a new tradition,” said Rahm, referring to the “Spanish Armada” of Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, the best tandem in Ryder Cup history.

Even with mounting losses, the Americans have the most pressure that invariably comes with being the better team on paper. Despite losing nine of the last 12 times dating to 1995 — two years before leading U.S. qualifier and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa was born — they are the betting favorites.

“Everyone is playing great golf right now and that’s really the key to winning points,” said Daniel Berger, one of six rookies on the U.S. team. “There’s 11 other players you could throw at me and I would feel completely confident and trustworthy that if they had to hit a big shot or make a big putt, they could do it. That’s a big key for us.”

The response from Europe may as well be a collective yawn.

One team is looking for the secret formula to winning. The other keeps perfecting it.

The Europeans have spent most of the week tossing golf balls in the air on the first tee to determine teams for their practice rounds. That wasn’t a guise. The four teams for Europe in the opening session played in the same group just once over three days of practice.

“You don’t want to get bored playing with a guy,” European captain Padraig Harrington said. “You play three days with somebody, and then you’re playing with them the next five, four rounds of golf. That can be really tough.”

He wanted everyone to see each other before the week was over — his idea of team.

Their uniforms featured the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers one day, and they tossed foam Cheesehead hats to the crowd. Ian Poulter was among those tossing golf balls to the gallery on Thursday.

No one looks to be having as much fun, a product of winning so often. And then it tends to switch on Friday for the first of five sessions that determine who gets the gold trophy.

“I don’t think our switch flips as much as you think,” Paul Casey said. “It just ramps up. Maybe there are a few less smiles that are visible. But we’re still trying to have the time of our life and play amazing golf. ... We are methodical, attention to detail. We try to leave no stone unturned because we know the margins are so small.

“We all know it could be down to one putt or a fraction of a shot every day.”

The margin really hasn’t been that small since what the Europeans refer to as the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012 when they rallied from a 10-6 deficit behind the inspired play of Poulter and key putts on Sunday by Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer.

Europe has scored five- and seven-point victories at Gleneagles in Scotland and Le Golf National outside Paris, while the Americans picked up a home win by five points at Hazeltine.

An American victory could be the start of a new culture of winning with newcomers like FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, longtime friends Spieth and Thomas, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. The average age is 29, the youngest ever for a U.S. team.

“They have outplayed us in quite a few Ryder Cups and that’s the mold we want to change going forward,” Finau said. “And that’s why I say that’s a big one.”

And if it doesn’t happen?

Finau is no stranger to setbacks. He went more than five years without winning until he broke through in a big way to start the FedEx Cup playoffs. He attributed that win at Liberty National to never losing belief even as he heard questions about whether he could finish the job.

It’s not much different from what the American Ryder Cup team faces.

“I see a change in culture. I see a change in American teams,” Finau said. “Hopefully, this week the culture of us not getting the job done in the Ryder Cup changes this week.”

IN THE FAMILY

U.S. rookie Daniel Berger’s father, Jay, was a tennis player who once rose as high as seventh in the world singles rankings. During that time, he played in the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1990.

“Hard work, dedication, putting time in,” Berger said about the lessons he’s learned from his dad. “I don’t think I’m the biggest, I’m not the strongest, I’m not the fastest golfer out here but I’ll outwork any of them and I think that’s my biggest asset.”

Berger, however, said he didn’t tap into his dad for tips on moving from the week-to-week grind of solo play on the PGA Tour to a team event at the Ryder Cup.

“A lot of his advice is not golf-related,” Berger said. “They are just different sports, so it’s tough to really equate the two.”

SHOWING HIS COLORS

The Europeans had green and gold in their team uniforms Wednesday as a tribute to the Green Bay Packers. The Americans have a captain who confessed his true colors during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

“I have to tell you, I’m a Bears fan — but I still love the Packers,” U.S. captain and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker said, drawing a mixture of boos from the crowd.

This is nothing new. Stricker has said many times the Bears were going strong when he was a kid and that was his team. He has prided himself on open communication. This might not have been the best time for that.

“It’s just when they are playing against one another,” he told the crowd. “I’m a Packers fan when they are not playing.”

And then breaking into a smile, he added, “Don’t turn on us now, please.”

RETURNING AGAIN

There was a time when Paul Casey thought his Ryder Cup days were over. That was five years ago.

Casey was a regular on Europe’s team from 2004-08. He then went 10 years without a sniff of the team. But a resurgence in his 40s — he’s won four tournaments and finished in the top 10 in majors three times since 2018 — brought him back for Europe’s win three years ago in Paris. He’s back again this week at Whistling Straits.

“There was a time, pre-Paris, that I thought I might never play another Ryder Cup, having missed a couple, more than a couple,” Casey said.

Now that he’s back, he doesn’t want to leave anytime soon. Maybe he won’t have to. Casey, who took one of the nine automatic qualifying spots on the European team, can look across the room this week and see Lee Westwood, who is making his 11th appearance at age 48.

“I’m 44, and I’m thinking, ‘Can I squeeze a couple more out?’” Casey said.

SOCIAL SUCCESS

Hand the Europeans another win in the Ryder Cup social media battles.

Their latest entry is called Out of Context, an animated video that pairs audio from players and TV announcers with off-kilter cartoons of things that weren’t really happening when those words were said. It’s cheeky and clever, in fitting in with most of the Team Europe productions at the Ryder Cup.

And while it might not show every player in his best light, Jon Rahm says it’s fitting because “when you’re in an environment with no judgment, you’re not scared of anybody posting on Instagram, you can let yourself go a little bit and be vulnerable, and that’s the fun part of things like that.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.