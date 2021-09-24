Advertisement

Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns

Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in Dane County said his 13 relatives are still not on a plane.(WMTV)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are renewing concerns about the vetting process of Afghanistan refugees who are being housed at a military base in the state after two Afghan men were charged with assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

The criticism from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and others in Wisconsin comes as Republicans nationally, including aides to former President Donald Trump, are becoming increasingly hostile toward the refugees.

Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy is currently home to about 12,700 Afghan refugees.

On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney in Wisconsin announced that two of the refugees had been removed from the base and taken to jail where they face federal charges. 

