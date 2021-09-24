Advertisement

Police: Appleton man hit Kaukauna squad car after hitting house, tree and parked car

City of Kaukauna
City of Kaukauna(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say a 27-year-old Appleton man hit a lot of things with his car late Monday night, including a house, a tree, a parked car, and one of their police squads.

According to police, at about 11 P.M., a car hit a house and a tree on the 100-block of W. 6th St. and then left the scene. Police got a description, and an officer spotted a car that fit the description that had heavy damage. It turned in at a convenience store on Lawe St. and hit a concrete post as it pulled into a parking space.

The officer pulled up behind the car. As the officer got out, the driver went into reverse and hit the police car. The driver must’ve attempted a 3-point turn, because he drove forward into the post again and backed up into the squad car again.

Another officer arrived and helped to arrest the driver.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office documented the crash scene and determined the Appleton man also hit a parked car.

The driver was jailed on a probation violation. Police say he faces a charge for his first OWI offense as well as numerous traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

Kaukauna police say they were able to keep the squad car in service “with a few bumps and bruises.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
State Patrol identifies men killed in crash near Redgranite
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Maplewood Middle School in Menasha, Wisconsin.
Black families say they feel left out after dispute over BLM cancels Menasha schools program

Latest News

JV volleyball coach Emily Strong (center) is recognized at a benefit to help her during her...
Valders supports coach battling leukemia
Ryder Cup golf fans at Whistling Straits
Fans enjoy eve of Ryder Cup competition
trees
Worst allergy season ever
Fans cheer the USA team during the celebrity match at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits
Rain doesn't dampen eve of Ryder Cup