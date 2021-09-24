Police: Appleton man hit Kaukauna squad car after hitting house, tree and parked car

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say a 27-year-old Appleton man hit a lot of things with his car late Monday night, including a house, a tree, a parked car, and one of their police squads.

According to police, at about 11 P.M., a car hit a house and a tree on the 100-block of W. 6th St. and then left the scene. Police got a description, and an officer spotted a car that fit the description that had heavy damage. It turned in at a convenience store on Lawe St. and hit a concrete post as it pulled into a parking space.

The officer pulled up behind the car. As the officer got out, the driver went into reverse and hit the police car. The driver must’ve attempted a 3-point turn, because he drove forward into the post again and backed up into the squad car again.

Another officer arrived and helped to arrest the driver.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office documented the crash scene and determined the Appleton man also hit a parked car.

The driver was jailed on a probation violation. Police say he faces a charge for his first OWI offense as well as numerous traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

Kaukauna police say they were able to keep the squad car in service “with a few bumps and bruises.”

