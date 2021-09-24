Packers face off against an old foe: cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the fifth year in a row, the Green Bay Packers are teaming up with other organizations in the area to raise awareness -- and funds -- in the fight against cancer.

The Packers kicked off the campaign this week by debuting new caps at the Packers Pro Shop. Five dollars from the sale of each cap goes directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help with research and cancer care, including screenings.

One Bellin Health doctor said he’s seen fewer people getting screenings during the pandemic. “While cancer screenings have always been critical, but it is of most importance right now just because with the COVID going on many people have put off their cancer screenings since early last year. Since last year, those cancer screening numbers have gone down by 90%,” Dr. Sri Guntupalli said.

Dr. Guntupalli hopes the Packers’ awareness campaign encourages people to get back to cancer screening protocols.

The team is set to recognize the Packers vs. Cancer campaign during the October 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re dedicating the week 4 game to show support for those impacted by cancer, including former Packers safety Nick Collins.

”I was eager to be here because I have my own experience with losing my father as well as my mother to cancer. My dad, to prostate cancer, my mother, to breast cancer,” he said. “I encourage fans, everyone, to go out, get your screening.”

“I’ll hit on another subject: It don’t matter about the race. Everyone needs to go. Black, Latino, Asian, it doesn’t matter,” he continued.

Former players also plan to bring this initiative to the Green Bay East-West high school football game on Friday, Oct. 1.

