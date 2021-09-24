Other events to replace Octoberfest in downtown Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The streets of Appleton won’t look the same this weekend as previous years with the cancellation of Octoberfest.

However, the place will be far from empty.

While it’s not Octoberfest, signs are up on the west side of downtown Appleton advertising Fall Fest and on the east side, promoting Mocktober Fest.

Two events, featuring live music which hope to bring in a crowd this weekend.

Kyle Willenkamp of the Bar on the Avenue is among the many organizers.

“A lot of the bars down here have kind of pooled together to bring something together once Octoberfest was canceled so we’re excited for the Badgers playing Notre Dame at 11 AM. Expecting a good crowd for that. We have live music here, as do about six bars down here,’ Willenkamp said.

Appleton Downtown, INC is also holding a farmer’s market in the morning with a band playing at Houdini Plaza.

Plus many stores on the avenue will have open houses and special sales.

“When you count on this type of revenue boost within your annual budget and now we’ve gone two years without that boost we’ve been very fortunate to have several of our events actually happen this summer, to have Mile of Music happen this summer so this one, this one is a big hit,” said Executive Director Jennifer Stephany.

Octoberfest weekend typically draws up to three hundred thousand people downtown.

No one is expecting that big of a crowd on Saturday but they are hoping to salvage as much of that business as possible.

Willenkamp added, “Anything we can do is good. I think for a lot of the businesses down here whether it be retail shops, bars, restaurants, it’s probably one of your biggest days of the year, if not the biggest day so.”

The hope is Octoberfest will return next year but in the meantime, smaller events will have to do for now.

“Hoping so, hoping so, we’d love to help and support the Fox Cities Chamber anyway we can to make it happen again,” he said.

