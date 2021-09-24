Advertisement

Oshkosh Police investigated comments made at school board meeting

Amid threats and outbursts, the Oshkosh school board moved meetings online
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police investigated comments made by a person at Wednesday’s school board meeting for the Oshkosh Area School District. Police say no charges are going to be filed after officers spoke to the individual and consulted with the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

Police did not say which comment during the school board meeting gained their attention, and the individual was not identified.

As Jason Zimmerman reported, the school board has moved its meetings online indefinitely after an in-person meeting turned into a shouting match over the mandatory face mask policy, causing the meeting to be postponed. Even during the virtual meeting, threatening language was used.

One man, who identified himself as Eric Lenz, told the board, “We’re coming for you, alright. That’s the way it is. We’re coming for you. That’s the bottom line.... So you just better be ready. I know you all think you are going to get away with it, or you’re protected, but you’re not.”

Before the virtual meeting Wednesday, school board members met in closed session to discuss their safety and security.

RELATED: Oshkosh school board discuses its own safety amid threats

RELATED: Oshkosh Schools superintendent asks for civility after postponed school board meeting

RELATED: Oshkosh school board goes virtual without incident Monday night

