Oneida Nation extends public health emergency

Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation extended its state of public health emergency Friday. The state of emergency now runs through November 26.

In a statement, Oneida Chairman Rick Hill said COVID-19 cases in the Oneida community have been increasing, and the public health emergency is being extended out of caution until case numbers decrease significantly. “This could be extended well past the end of this year if we can’t gain better control world-wide. We strongly urge vaccination,” Hill wrote.

Hill said there are also concerns about the upcoming flu season and how it might complicate the COVID-19 situation. The statement says as of Thursday, Oneida had 34 active COVID-19 cases on the reservation.

The state of public health emergency has been in effect since March of 2020. Oneida Nation has a mask mandate in place, regardless of vaccination status.

