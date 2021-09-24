Jackie Nitschke Center opens Cornerstone Recovery Home for men

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ribbon was cut on a new home on Cherry St. in Green Bay to help men recover from substance abuse.

The Cornerstone Recovery Home will be run by the Jackie Nitschke Center as one of three treatment and sober living facilities.

One of the center’s leaders says the transition from rehab to life back in the community can be quite difficult, and this home will help support those making that transition.

“The Jackie Nitschke Center understands that stable housing and community supports are critical to maintaining long-term recovery. The Cornerstone Recovery Home will offer a safe and healthy living environment while providing peer support, on-going programming for opportunities and opportunities to contribute to a successful recovery community,” Michelle Pierquet-Hohner, director of community and donor engagement, said at the ceremony.

One man who’s benefited from the program testified to its importance at the ribbon-cutting.

”Homes like this are more than just a sober environment to live. It’s a place to find support and help when we could not support and help ourselves. This newly renovated home is much-needed. It’ll be a good place to hold meetings and a place for residents to brings their families, a place to bridge the gaps in broken and bruised relationships,” James Petrie, former house liaison for the Jackie Nitschke Center, said.

Friday, the Jackie Nitschke Center will break ground on a new recovery home for women on Quincy St.

