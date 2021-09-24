Advertisement

Jackie Nitschke Center opens Cornerstone Recovery Home for men

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ribbon was cut on a new home on Cherry St. in Green Bay to help men recover from substance abuse.

The Cornerstone Recovery Home will be run by the Jackie Nitschke Center as one of three treatment and sober living facilities.

One of the center’s leaders says the transition from rehab to life back in the community can be quite difficult, and this home will help support those making that transition.

“The Jackie Nitschke Center understands that stable housing and community supports are critical to maintaining long-term recovery. The Cornerstone Recovery Home will offer a safe and healthy living environment while providing peer support, on-going programming for opportunities and opportunities to contribute to a successful recovery community,” Michelle Pierquet-Hohner, director of community and donor engagement, said at the ceremony.

One man who’s benefited from the program testified to its importance at the ribbon-cutting.

”Homes like this are more than just a sober environment to live. It’s a place to find support and help when we could not support and help ourselves. This newly renovated home is much-needed. It’ll be a good place to hold meetings and a place for residents to brings their families, a place to bridge the gaps in broken and bruised relationships,” James Petrie, former house liaison for the Jackie Nitschke Center, said.

Friday, the Jackie Nitschke Center will break ground on a new recovery home for women on Quincy St.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
State Patrol identifies men killed in crash near Redgranite
Maplewood Middle School in Menasha, Wisconsin.
Black families say they feel left out after dispute over BLM cancels Menasha schools program
Theresa Lasee
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”

Latest News

Sales of special Packers caps raise money for cancer programs
Packers face off against an old foe: cancer
Ryder Cup golf fans at Whistling Straits
Fans enjoy eve of Ryder Cup competition
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns
FILE
Fond du Lac man charged with election fraud