Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Marquette poll on Afghanistan, COVID-19 and the election

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marquette University Law School conducted a national survey on President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and COVID-19 crisis, and public opinion on the accuracy of last November’s presidential election.

Reflecting other national polls, a wide margin of people supported the withdrawal from Afghanistan but the majority didn’t like how President Biden handled it.

When it comes to the pandemic, how do people feel about masks in schools and vaccination requirements at colleges and universities?

Action 2 News talks with Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin to break down the numbers, if there were any surprising findings, and whether the president’s numbers can recover.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
State Patrol identifies men killed in crash near Redgranite
Maplewood Middle School in Menasha, Wisconsin.
Black families say they feel left out after dispute over BLM cancels Menasha schools program
Theresa Lasee
Green Bay woman charged in “significant financial fraud investigation”

Latest News

Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns
Former aide to Sen. Ron Johnson to run for lieutenant governor
Kaul slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19