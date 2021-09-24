Advertisement

Industrial fire in Kiel quickly knocked down

Kiel Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at an Amerequip plant on Sept. 23, 2021
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Thursday at Amerequip, a maker of custom equipment.

Fire and smoke were reported at Plant 3 on Calumet Ave. at 3:42 P.M. Firefighters were led to the painting area, where there was heavy smoke, and crews found there were still flames. They brought in the hose lines and knocked it down in under 10 minutes.

The plant was evacuated before firefighters were on the scene. There were no injuries.

Chilton, Elkhart Lake, New Holstein and St. Anna fire departments also responded to the call. Firefighters spent about another hour on the scene for overhaul, making sure there were no hot spots.

