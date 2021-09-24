Advertisement

Health experts: 2021 has worst allergy season in NE Wisconsin since record keeping

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your eyes may have been watery more often, the sniffles may have made you grab an extra tissue, and the sneezing may have annoyed you and your family.

This year’s allergy season in Northeast Wisconsin has been as bad as your symptoms.

“We’ve been counting pollen and mold spore levels here in Northeast Wisconsin for 30 years, and we’ve never had a year like this,” Dr. Steve Kagen said.

Dr. Kagen runs the Kagen Allergy Clinic in Green Bay, and his patients have reported persistent symptoms and are begging for relief.

“If anybody doubts the presence of climate change, take a look at the pollen and mold spore count. They’re off the wall. We’ve had 70% more tree pollen this year than ever before,” Kagen said.

It’s not just Kagen’s account. Research has shown over the year’s allergy season started sooner and is ending later in the year.

“They’re showing that...the pollen seasons are longer than what they were previously. And during the pollen seasons, the pollen counts are actually higher than what they were previously as well,” Dr. Dylan Timberlake, allergy and immunology physician at Prevea Health, said.

According to several health experts, there is relief in sight for those suffering from mold or pollen allergies.

“Often once we get a frost or freeze, we see some improvement in symptoms,” Rachel Chastain, a family nurse practitioner at Bellin Health, said. “But then, we often see our patients start to have a different set of symptoms as those furnaces get turned on, and the dander and the dust might get stirred up.”

Chastain added there are differences in symptoms for allergies and the flu, common cold or COVID-19. Allergies don’t give you fevers or shortness of breath.

