Advertisement

Gov. Evers declares Bob Uecker Day in Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in...
Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Mister Baseball is getting his own day in Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers declared Saturday, Sept. 25, Bob Uecker Day to honor the Milwaukee native and longtime Brewers play-by-play announcer.

This is Uecker’s 50th season calling Brewers games.

The governor’s proclamation says the 87-year-old is more than deserving of a day to celebrate his career, legacy and achievements. The governor also says he, like many of us, grew up listening to Uecker call games on the radio and he’s narrated some of our favorite baseball memories.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
Dale Besson poses with some of his exotic cars on display at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
An exotic car collection like none other
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Fans climb the steps to Lambeau Field for the home opener
Fan looks for women who saved his life at Lambeau Field
Appleton Octoberfest
Other events to replace Octoberfest in downtown Appleton
U.S. Supreme Court
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to U.S. Supreme Court
An Oconto County man was presented with the Purple Heart his great-uncle was awarded in World...
DEBRIEF: Purple Heart returned to family