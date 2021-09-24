Gov. Evers declares Bob Uecker Day in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Mister Baseball is getting his own day in Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers declared Saturday, Sept. 25, Bob Uecker Day to honor the Milwaukee native and longtime Brewers play-by-play announcer.

This is Uecker’s 50th season calling Brewers games.

The governor’s proclamation says the 87-year-old is more than deserving of a day to celebrate his career, legacy and achievements. The governor also says he, like many of us, grew up listening to Uecker call games on the radio and he’s narrated some of our favorite baseball memories.

