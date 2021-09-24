Advertisement

Fritz Erickson fired as president of Northern Michigan U.

Fritz Erickson (WLUC File Photo)
Fritz Erickson (WLUC File Photo)(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - The president of Northern Michigan University has been fired.

NMU’s governing board voted 8-0 to dismiss Fritz Erickson, who had led the Upper Peninsula school since July 2014. Trustee Steve Young says “good things” have happened in Marquette but the school “can and must do more.”

Erickson was a vice president at Ferris State University before moving to NMU. He also worked at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Eastern Washington University and Michigan Tech University.

NMU has approximately 7,600 students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
Dale Besson poses with some of his exotic cars on display at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
An exotic car collection like none other
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Wisconsin teen wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
State Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)
Republican state senator running for lieutenant governor
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg died aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on...
Flags to fly at half-mast for Wisconsin sailor killed at Pearl Harbor