FRIDAY EVENING RAIN, DECENT WEEKEND COMING

Some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will pass through the area this evening along with a cold front. Let’s hope for the best for high school football but you may want to pack a poncho just to be safe. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s with an extra burst of wind with the passing front, perhaps up to 30 mph.

The first weekend of fall looks pretty good. Plan on 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Seasonably cool lows in the 40s and 30s are on tap as well. Generally fair weather is expected but a few isolated showers could develop both Saturday and Sunday.

The overall pattern goin into next week is shaping up to be pretty quiet. No major systems are on the horizon but some rain showers could creep back by Thursday and Friday. Time will tell.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM SATURDAY

SATURDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Evening rain then clearing. LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: A bit warmer, less breezy. A stray shower is possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 74

