Flags to fly at half-mast for Wisconsin sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

ANTIGO, Wis. (WMTV) - Across Wisconsin, flags will be lowered to half-staff Saturday to honor a Langlade County sailor who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday to lower the flags in honor of Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life on Dec. 7, 1941, after the battleship USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits that quickly capsized it, claiming the lives of 429 crewmen.

Doernenburg’s remains were finally identified in March of this year so he can be laid to rest in his hometown, Antigo.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Elmwood Cemetery at 1 P.M.

Doernenburg’s immediately family has passed away. He’s survived a niece, great-nephews and great-niece, according to the funeral home.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” Gov. Evers said. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.”

