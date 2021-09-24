Fans swarm the Ryder Cup on the first day of match play

HAVEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The first day of the Ryder Cup match-play teed off this morning at Whistling Straits outside Kohler. A spirited American crowd helping boost the U.S. to an early lead.

The typical two year tournament that travels the world is heading to Rome in 2023. For now, American fans showed up in full force to cheer, chant, and clap the Americans on to a hopeful victory on Sunday.

With all the colorful country fan gear on the course along Lake Michigan, the tournament looked more like an international soccer match than your typical golf event. Then again, the Ryder Cup is not your typical golf tournament.

“No no, it’s not at all,” Derick Ross, a Ryder Cup attendee visiting from Michigan, said. “You can just see from all the people out here and the grand stands itself, everywhere they put things, it was all planned out.”

The players for their first day of match-play had to battle a fair amount of wind out on the course. However that didn’t bother fans much, especially when you’re from the Windy City.

“The Ryder Cup just happens to be one of those events like the Super Bowl, clearly the Super Bowl of golf, where you have the opportunity to root for the United States of America,” a Chicago, IL native, Joan Etten-Krall, highlighted. “Wear red, white, and blue, carry your flags and just root our team on.”

The first tee roared with more than just wind though when European players arrived. The overwhelming majority of American fans booed their competitors prior to announcements and tee-off.

Home field advantage was on full display in the stands when United States favorite and notorious long-distance driver - Xander Schauffele stepped up to the tee box. A repeated “U.S.A.” chant summarized the palpable excitement and anticipation surrounding the major sporting event. Especially after the tournament’s 2020 delay due to COVID-19.

The importance of the day is hard to overlook.

“It feels like history,” Daniel Croft, a Ryder Cup visitor from Flint, MI, emphasized. “It’s a great course, so hilly just up and down, fescue everywhere. It’s just absolutely beautiful.”

The picturesque backdrop of Whistling Straits makes an ideal spot for snapping a photo and making a memory. Which quite a few fans added to their camera rolls in between shots.

However, playing this year’s Ryder Cup course with its deep bunkers and fairways where you need strong accuracy off the tee can be quite intimidating for both fans and professionals.

“I don’t think I’d really want to play it from the tips,” a golfer and Ryder Cup attendee from Lake Zurich, IL, Peter Schmidt, shared. “I’d like to play it forward. I have no interest in playing it from 76 or wherever they’re playing it from.”

Words of advice from a PGA professional who has played Whistling Straits before are “keep it low if it’s windy,” James FioRito, a professional golfer who works in Libertyville, IL, shared. Plus, “pay attention to your caddy. That’s most important.”

The young American team with six Ryder cup rookies seems to have injected extra energy into both Wisconsin visitors and locals all wearing red, white and blue.

Saturday is another day of foursomes squaring off as two man pairs to earn points for their respective teams. While Sunday is the only round of one-on-one matches for fans to cheer their favorite players on in head-to-head singles competition.

