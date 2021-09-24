Advertisement

Extension cord blamed for $27,000 fire damage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department says an old electrical extension cord caused $27,000 in fire damage on Augustine St. Friday morning.

A detached garage on the 1900-block was filled with heavy smoke at about 10:40.

Firefighters got in through a side door and were able to put the fire out quickly, but the building and contents inside were damaged.

The fire department asks people not to treat extension cords as fixed or permanent wiring and to unplug extension cords when not in use.

